ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes, a junior ice hockey team, is looking for families in or around Odessa to host its players.

Each year, billet families around the Permian Basin have helped the young men who play for the Jackalopes have a home away from home during hockey season.

“Billeting is pretty vital to hocket because kids often travel all the way across the country to play,” J.R. Perdion, Jackalopes forward, said. “Just having a place where you can go and be comfortable and not have anything to worry about just helps you perform on the ice even better.”

Giving the players a home to join for the 9 months of the season provides them a very positive experience during their growth and development as young men.

“It’s the first time they’ve been away from home, most of them, so it’s a crucial time in their growth and development. Teaching them how to cook, teaching them maybe laundry that they haven’t had to do. It’s just vital for them to go through all of that,” Scott Deur, Jackalopes head coach, said.

For the players, having a safe place to come home to after long days or weeks on the ice is crucial to their advancement in the sport.

“It also gives their family some peace of mind that they’re in a place that they’re loved and cared for and fed and can just land after a long day of practice or a long month on the road,” Kasey Sjoerdsma, Jackalopes billet coordinator, said.

Many participants rave about how rewarding the experience has been in their lives. Often, players become close with their hosts, becoming part of their family and creating relationships and connections that last a lifetime.

“It’s life-changing. It can be really enjoyable. It’s just a very special thing to help a younger kid out and watch them grow into a man,” Deur said. “I’ve gone through three billet families when I was playing, and I still keep in contact with all of them. I’ve been invited to their kids’ weddings, they’ve been invited to my wedding.”

Most of the Jackalopes players are between the ages of 16 and 20. The team said it often prefers applicants who have a family that the players can become a part of, becoming a big or little brother to the other children.

“They’re very focused, very polite, very appreciative to have us be their billets and their families are wonderful so these are relationships that we never would’ve had,” Renee Earls, one team billet family mother, said.

Each player gives their billet family a monthly stipend to help subsidize the cost of housing and feeding the players.

To find out more information or fill out an application online, call the Jackalopes front office at (432) 522-PUCK or visit the team website.