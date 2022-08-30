ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Heavy rains hit low-lying Odessa neighborhoods hard again.

One family recently bought and moved into a home near 36th Street and Dixie Blvd. This week, they moved out because flood waters damaged nearly everything they owned. Their insurance company deemed the family’s home “uninhabitable.”

“It was flooded everywhere in the house. It felt like it was sinking,” said homeowner Alyssa Wolfe.

Alyssa, her fiancé, Caleb Briswalter, and their 3-year-old Son, Jackson, are dealing with a moment of crisis. Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with the family in front of their home on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after they were forced to pack their bags. Knee-deep water in front of the home made any attempts to access it unreasonable and unsafe at the time of the interview.

For privacy and security reasons, the home’s exact address is being withheld.

“It was raining crazy,” Caleb said while holding Jackson in his arms.

“It started coming through the roof at first…” Alyssa added. “Our son told us, ‘It’s coming.’ Water just started pouring out through the floor.”

The high school sweethearts bought the home three months ago. The young homeowners said they were told the property was in a flood zone. Thankfully, they bought flood insurance because of that.

But Caleb and Alyssa admit, they did not believe the rainwater would be extreme nor high enough to enter and flood their home.

After this week’s rainfall, their house needs to be gutted. The couple said the warped flooring needs to be replaced. Four feet of sheetrock needs to be cut out. There is concern for mold growth.

“Replace that, all the baseboards, all the insulation…” Caleb said.

Their son’s room was damaged extensively.

“I know [Jackson] been saying the past two nights, ‘Let’s go home. Let’s go to our house.’ He doesn’t understand it fully,” Caleb said.

Whenever a vehicle drives through the flooded road by 36th Street, rainwater – with nowhere to go – laps onto the driveway. Earlier, rainwater would reach the top of the homemade barrier of concrete bags on the home’s front doorstep.

“We can’t live there right now. The floor is like Jell-O. There is so much water underneath still. They say it’s like a swamp,” Alyssa recalled.

It’s going to take some time before the family can move back in. Alyssa and Caleb said even after the repairs are done, they will likely reconsider raising a family in a flood zone.

Clothes, toys, and personal possessions were lost, too. Alyssa and Caleb have their hands full. But they are praying.

“I know right now, we got a long way because of everything that needs to be redone,” Caleb said.

The family has found temporary lodging. While they wait on insurance to help, they are dealing with immediate expenses from the emergency.

Alyssa shared this message on Facebook:

“If anyone feels in their heart to support us, we would greatly appreciate it so much. We have prayed and prayed and we are very devastated because we just bought our house not too long ago. Hopefully, things turn quickly so we are able to back home. But we are saddened by everything today… kind of feels like a nightmare.”

Alyssa said her family gladly welcomes any donation. She shared her Venmo and Cashapp account name, which is as follows: @lyssamaraya. She said, her family appreciates any prayers, too.