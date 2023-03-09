ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tax season has arrived and this year teachers will benefit positively to the changes the Internal Revenue Service made.

In 2002, the expense deduction was set at $250 and in 2023 the amount has been raised by fifty dollars to total $300 dollars for this years filing season.

Many characteristics were used to describe what teachers mean to adults in the Permian Basin a few said mentors, hardworking and essential.

Odessan Ernest Thomas says teachers serve as a lifeline to him.

“They truly represent a lifeline in the community they see a lot of things both good and bad and while addressing that they educate our children,” said Thomas.

LeighAnn Conley has been teaching has been teaching for a total of 30 years, she went into retirement for a brief moment and after 4 years she back to teaching because she believes that is her calling.

“The best part of teaching is seeing the children smile or grin when you know they’ve learned what you are teaching that day its seeing omigosh I’ve got it,” Conley said.

Conley ABC Big 2 News she is grateful however she says teachers are more essential to the community than a additional $50 deduction increase.

“I think it needs to go further $300 dollars is not really a drop in the bucket to what we spend during the year that’s probably what I’ve spent just this year going back into teaching,” Conley said. “Probably more than that so I believe it should be higher what we spend should be considered.”

K-12 educators who work a minimum of 900 hours during the school year including teachers, counselors, principals are qualified for the deduction increase. If you have any questions about your specific tax filing season ask your tax preparer.