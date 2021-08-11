Investigation continues after drive-by shooting

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Police are still investigating a drive-by shooting that took place last week around the intersection of Andrews Highway and 31st.

A passenger in a white Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Andrews Highway shot at a white GMC Denali truck with three passengers inside.

One of the passengers, an 11-year-old boy, was injured but he has since been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation is still ongoing.