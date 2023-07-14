ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – New production cuts from oil-producing countries and uncertainty over federal interest rates spurring change for the oil and gas industry.

James Beauchamp the President of the Midland-Odessa transportation alliance, says increasing U.S. oil production should keep any attempts from OPEC and Russia to drive-up crude oil prices at bay.

Data from 2021 to 2022 shows an increasing oil and gas production trend in the Permian Basin.

“You saw here just in the 12-county central Permian region that oil production went by 72 point eight million barrels per year.”

Midland and Martin counties increased with more than 20 million barrels each.

Reeves and Loving counties also saw increases of 14.6 million and 11.8 million. Meanwhile, Andrews, Crane, and Ector all saw increases of over 3.5 million barrels annually,