ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Have you ever heard of a café being inside of a car dealership? Here in Odessa, you can find that at Press Café which is inside of Sewell Ford at Parks Legado.

Serving breakfast and lunch, this versed café offers everything from avocado toast, wood-fire pizza to acai bowls and milkshakes.

Team leader, Renne Elfert, thought the concept of combining a car dealership with a café would greatly bring out the community.

“If someone came in to get an oil change or have their car serviced, they could stop at a really nice place, have a cup of coffee and enjoy their stay while they were waiting on their vehicles,” said Renne Elfert.

Plus, If you want to get active, this café also has an outdoor space that includes seating, a miniature golf course, and corn hole.

With twice-weekly specials, the highlighted salad of the month is the “Berry Summer Salad.”

Press Café is open Monday through Saturday from 7 A.M. to 6:30 P.M and closed Sundays. If you’re a breakfast lover, good news for you! Breakfast is served all day.

To learn more about Press Café or to view the menu items, click here.