‘I’m going to kill you’: Midland Co. man accused of stabbing nephew-in-law, per affidavit

***CLARIFICATION*** Our reporter Rob Tooke was messaged by an individual who said, the street where the stabbing occurred, is not SCR 1138 as listed in the affidavit, but instead, NCR 1138. This individual said they were present at the gathering the night before the stabbing, and called 911 the first time around. We are seeking a response from MCSO in the morning for an official answer. All photos of SCR 1138 have been removed.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A Midland County man is accused of stabbing his own relative.

60-year-old Raymond Lee Williams has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2).

Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies got the call on Thursday, July 29th, for a report of a stabbing victim. It was early in the morning, just before 5.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to SCR 1138 (see clarification above). That’s where they found Williams, the uncle-in-law of the stabbing victim. But the problems began long before that encounter.

The court document reads, around 10 the night before, Williams was drinking beer and whiskey at his nephew-in-law’s house. At some point, witnesses said Williams began yelling, cursing, and pushing family members around. That’s when the suspect’s nephew-in-law went to restrain him from hurting anyone.

The affidavit says that law enforcement was called. Before deputies could arrive, Williams had left the scene to drive back to his home. Witnesses said that Williams became “very angry” at his nephew-in-law for having been restrained.

The affidavit goes on to say, deputies spoke to Williams’ wife. She said, when Williams returned home, he continued to drink alcoholic beverages, including “Fireball Whiskey.” The wife left the house because she was in fear and said Williams would become aggressive when drinking alcoholic beverages.

A few hours went by. At approximately 4 in the morning on July 30th, the court document reads that Williams drove back to his nephew-in-law’s house, but this time, not to drink. Williams parked behind his nephew-in-law’s vehicle. The nephew-in-law was sleeping inside of the vehicle and was woken up by Williams’ headlights.

The affidavit says that Williams got out of his vehicle with a “large knife,” and told his nephew-in-law, “I’m going to kill you,” which was heard by the nephew-in-law and another witness. The nephew-in-law got out his vehicle, but before he could react, Williams began stabbing and slicing the victim with a “large knife” on the right side of the victim’s body, from the shoulder to the victim’s waist, according to the court document. The nephew-in-law was able to take Williams to the ground, remove the knife, and restrain Williams until deputies arrived. The victim was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for his injuries, which included two stab wounds and a large slice to the right shoulder, which required a total of 16 stitches.

Williams is being held at the Midland County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.