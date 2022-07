Note: The lottery jackpot rose from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Yourbasin.com reporter Rob Tooke visited local businesses to see what a lot of money could buy. Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing spurred dreams of expensive toys and material items. Locals also shared the sentiment that, if they won the lottery, they would use the money for helping family and for philanthropy. Splurging was mentioned, too.