PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The IDEA school district will be handing out free lunches to children within the Permian Basin this summer. With one in six children suffering from hunger, IDEA thought it would be a great idea to combat that by giving away meals.

Children ages 18 and younger are eligible for the free meals. Those older than 18 will need to pay five dollars for their meal. The school district will be having these free meals from May 30th through July 21st.

Breakfast hours are from 7:30am to 9:30am and lunch is from 11am to 1pm. Meals will not be given out on federal holidays.