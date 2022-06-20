Virgil Howard is urging drivers to slow down on Midland Drive after yet another crash in the same area

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Father’s Day almost turned tragic for one Midland family after a truck slammed into their home.

Despite the costly damage, the family is thankful to be able to walk away from their home without a scratch.

“Well, I was in my living room area, watching some movies for Father’s Day, relaxing…” Homeowner Virgil Howard recalled. “All of a sudden, I hear this big boom!

Virgil wouldn’t be able to relax. He got a Father’s Day surprise he didn’t want: a truck had crashed into his den.

“Find out it’s a young kid, he’s kind of sideswiped another car down here,” Virgil said. “[He] probably got distracted.”

The driver was released without citation, Virgil said.

The damage at his home is extensive. Pretty much everything inside of Virgil’s den is destroyed. The kitchen is also in bad shape.

But Virgil sees a silver lining.

“Thank God nobody was hurt,” he said.

But the scary thing is, Virgil’s grandchildren often play in the room where the truck ended up in. They weren’t home at the time of the crash. Virgil showed where their playhouse once sat. After the crash, it landed across the room.

“That’s where my grandbabies play. That usually sits over there. They knocked it all the way over here,” he pointed out.

Virgil has lived at his home on Midland Drive and St. Andrews Drive for 20 years. He has seen a lot of accidents. Before Sunday’s crash, there was another crash a week before – in the same area. He calls the neighborhood a high-trafficked area with a lot of speeding drivers.

“Coming off the loop, coming this way speeding… Just not paying attention when the light turns. They run into the back of another car. It’s all the time,” Virgil cited as examples. “I can count at least 15 wrecks on this street.”

His message to other drivers: slow down, pay attention, and be cautious.

Despite the accident, Virgil has no plans on relocating. However, he is considering the installation of a barrier outside his home to reduce any impact, should another accident happen on his property.