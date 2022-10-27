ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Reflection ministries hosted the human trafficking fall summit to allow survivors to speak out about a problem that doesn’t get much attention.

Reflection ministries was created in September 2016 by Lisa Bownds, to provide resources to the Permain Basin Area.

“We have about 300,000 trafficking victims across Texas and about 80,000 of those are under the age of 18, for us the Permian Basin is a hub,” Bownds said.

Speakers of the summit included: Sophie Strother, Dr. Nissi hamilton, Marq Taylor, and Bekah Charleston.

Hear their story.