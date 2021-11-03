Human corpse set on fire near FM 1213 in Midland County: Sheriff’s Office

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – An investigation involving a burned deceased body in Midland County is now being called a homicide.

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Midland County deputies responded to the 5500 Block of FM 1213 in reference to a fire. Upon arrival, deputies soon discovered that the fire was a human corpse that was set on fire.

Through the investigation, investigators were unable to identify the body or the suspect or suspects at this time. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is sharing an image of distinctive clothing that was worn by the deceased. It can be viewed below.

Clothing worn by the deceased: MCSO

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help solving the homicide. Any information on this case that leads to the identity and the arrest of the suspect or suspects, will be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.