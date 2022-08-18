Single-game tickets for both Midland ISD and Ector County ISD football games go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday the week of the games.

Midland Legacy will host Amarillo at Grande Communications Stadium for the season opener on Aug. 26.

Midland ISD is selling its tickets on the district website, or on the HomeTown Fan app. The district moved to mobile ticketing starting in the 2022 season. Fans will not be able to buy tickets for cash at the gate.

If fans do not have a ticket when they arrive, there will be QR codes posted around the gate to purchase the tickets online.

Ector County ISD will also begin selling single-game tickets on its website at 8 a.m. Monday the week of the games.

Odessa High begins its season at Ratliff Stadium against Lubbock Monterey on Aug. 26.