How to protect your skin from the West Texas Sun

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Remember to put sunscreen on but its not just the S-P-F that you have to look for.

July is ultraviolent awareness month and according to recent studies, 1 in 5 Americans will receive skin cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Dr. Ritchie Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology has helpful tips on how to protect yourselves in this West Texas heat.

“It takes a combination of layered protection to give the best protection from the sun out here,” says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology. “Our sun is so strong in West Texas.”

Of his many recommendations wearing a sunscreen that has at least a number 30 S-P-F combined with a mineral preferably zinc or titanium is the first step. However, it takes more than one application throughout the day to get the best use of it.

“The thing that most people don’t realize about sunscreen is that it takes reapplying them about every 2 hours to really keep the potency and the benefit of the sunscreen,” Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology.

Reapplication of sunscreen is only half of the protection, it’s really the amount that takes it to the next level.

“People don’t tend to put on enough sun screen and it really takes about a shot glass amount about one ounce of sunscreen to really cover the body well,” says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology.

Now, that you’ve applied your shot glass amount of sunscreen more than once the next recommendation to protect your skin is finding shade during the peak hours of the day.

“Especially in the middle part of the day from about 11 a.m. to about 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. anywhere in that range the sun is much stronger than it is earlier or after that,” says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology.

Also, your sense of fashion can protect you from the shinning sun.

“The third thing we advise is sun protective clothing and hats,” says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology.

Yes, they actually make clothing like this and Dr. Rosso has got you covered on what to look for.

“You can look for a label on clothes that says U-P-F rather than S-P-F in a sunscreen, says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology. “A U-P-F is a measure of how protective the clothing is for you and there are a lot different lines and makers of clothing now that have the U-P-F clothing available and they tend to not be very hot and not much worse than having a short sleeve shirt on for example.

And don’t forget your hats.

“We always want something that covers the ears as well as the head,” says Dr. Rosso, Board Certified Dermatologist and President of Chappell Rosso Dermatology. “So we don’t want baseball caps if we can help it we want something with a broad brim which can be a little better protection.”

Don’t forget to grab your hats and sunscreen because the summer sun is only getting sunnier in the Basin.