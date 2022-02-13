ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Sergeant Tyler Rodgers is no stranger to the demands of being a police officer.

As a child, Rodgers saw his own family serve in law enforcement. At first, Rodgers said he wanted to become a firefighter. But it was his time as a recruit that made him realize, his future was being a police officer.

“I did a ride-along with my cousin,” Rodgers recalls. “[We] got into vehicle pursuits and ever since then, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Rodgers put himself through the police academy in Dallas. Just like the ride-along with Rodgers’ cousin, it was a ride-along in the city limits of Odessa that made Rodgers want to join the Odessa Police force.

He’s been a patrol officer, a K-9 officer, and for the last seven years, a member of the Odessa PD swat team. Rodgers stays incredibly busy.







“It was a goal of mine to help bring that criminal activity down and it’s definitely working as a team,” he said.

In fact, it was Sgt. Rodgers’ team who nominated him as a ‘Hometown Hero.’ They said Rodgers is a “team player, proactive, and very knowledgeable.”

Sgt. Rodgers received a free floor cleaning service and a disinfectant service from Carpet Tech.

It’s a small gift for someone who helps our community in a big way.