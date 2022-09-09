HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman.

Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect.

Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in the early afternoon at Zia Park Casino. The victim is identified as Erica Martinez, 35. The suspect is Jonathan Zaragoza. His age was not given.

Officers responded to Zia Park Casino where they learned Martinez was forced into a silver Chrysler 300. The 4-door sedan has a temporary paper tag that expires in October 2022. The paper plate reads: 1-0-3-7-7-Z-9.

On the phone, Hobbs Police told Yourbasin.com that the safety of the woman is “the most important thing in this matter.”

It’s not clear if the suspect and the victim are currently in Hobbs or have gone beyond city limits. Police did not specify their relationship, if any.

Hobbs Police also shared a video of three other people: two women and one man. It’s not clear who they are, but the three individuals are considered people of interest in the investigation.

If anyone sees the people shown in the images or the vehicle, they are asked to call Hobbs Police or Lea County Crime Stoppers. Any non-emergent information can be reported to the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or by contacting Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.



















Subjects of Interest