MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In Saturday night thriller hosting the West Texas A&M Buffaloes, the UPTB Falcons came out in the second half fighting tooth and nail.

Down 14-3 at the end of the first half, the Falcons had a slow start but came out in the second half firing. Forcing overtime and beating the Buffaloes, 41-40 in the end.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.