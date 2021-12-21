ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Celebrating the holidays can be stressful for anyone who is recovering from addiction.

Helping loved ones make it through the holidays safely is more important than ever before. Our Rob Tooke spoke with Adam Jablin, a certified transformation life coach and recovery mentor.

“The first thing that comes to mind is my old life, when I didn’t know how to celebrate the holidays without (alcohol),” Jablin said. “To even see my family and loved ones was to get messed up and have a good time.”

Today, Adam is on the other side of that addiction.

“There’s a lot of help out there,” he said.

Holidays are clearly a special time of the year, with many people taking time off from work or school to spend with family and friends. It’s time used to celebrate and to indulge.

But what happens if you have family members who may be going through their own recovery from addiction, like alcoholism? Is it a good idea to drink around them?

“Many of us don’t want to be treated like there’s something wrong. Have what you’re going to have,” Jablin responded. “But if they’re new to recovery, and it’s someone you really, really love, it’s always comfortable to ask, are you okay with… ‘XYZ’?”

It’s a simple conversation that can go a long way.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has some advice for those hosting holiday gatherings:

Offer a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, like juices and sparkling sodas

Serve snacks and non-salty foods which can slow the effects of alcohol

Help your guests get home safely by using designated drivers and ride-sharing services

If you’re a parent, set a good example for your kids by drinking responsibly

During the holiday season, there are many reasons why a loved one may be compelled to pick up a drink, or a few extra drinks. Stress, anxiety, or even loneliness, can be the cause. Adam says there are several things people can do to cope instead.

“I am really a big believer in doubling down in spiritual and healthy exercises. So, prayer, mediation, journaling, one random act of kindness a day, the gym, going for walks, going for runs, keeping the body hydrated… Doubling down on the things that are healthy, that you can control,” Jablin said.

Adam’s advice is to start small, so that you’re not overwhelmed at first. For example, meditate for just one minute a day during the first week. Then, gradually increase time each week until you are meditating for five minutes, and so on and so forth. The same principle can be applied to journaling, or even going to the gym.

