ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the wake of another deadly mass shooting, grief is widespread.

It’s expressed on social media, broadcasted on television, discussed in schools, workplaces, and homes.

The impact of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Ulvade is far-reaching. The murders of 19 children and 2 teachers have left countless others in mourning.

The shooting also renews the importance of how parents discuss grief and tragedy with their children. That conversation can help youths cope after traumatic events.









“Trauma affects youth by affecting their ability to function in their typical capacity,” said Chandra Coleman, program coordinator at the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin (FRCPB). “It may be difficult for them to return to school, to interact with other people. Just to be in public places, sometimes, it can just feel, overwhelming to them, because they live in fear that something like that will happen again.”

The FRCPB was created after the mass shooting in Odessa on August 31, 2019. The center offers resources for families in times of crisis to help them cope with grief amid tragedy.

For those who experienced Odessa’s mass shooting, the shooting in Ulvade can create “re-traumatization.”

“They can actually relive the experience they had back in 2019 because of the similarities, which in this case, was simply, that it was a mass shooting,” Coleman said.

Coleman said it is important to recognize that adults must process grief, too. It can be an important first-step before helping children address grief.

“Before we tell them it’s okay not to be okay, that it’s okay to feel feelings of sadness, confusion, fear, anxiety, that we as adults take a moment and recognize we have these feelings and that we may need help to process,” Coleman said.

Coleman shared the following for parents to consider when speaking with their children:

Have honest and open conversations

Review safety emergency plans

Encourage kids to talk about feelings

Consider talking to a licensed professional about emotions

Recognize changes in adolescent behavior

Limit exposure to media during traumatic events

“They know the shooting happened. We don’t want to lie to them or pretend that it didn’t. We’re not distracting them from reality,” Coleman said. “We’re just giving them a place to allow their emotions to settle down a bit.”

Coleman also said it is important for families to find positive distractions for parents and children alike, whether it is music, journaling, sports, board games, or creative art.