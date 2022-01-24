MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – During the holiday season, a lot of people give to those in need. Now that the holidays are over, many organizations want to remind people the importance of giving year-round.

There are several places people can donate items that can help people stay warm, especially as the colder weather grips west Texas. However, be careful where you drop off those items off.

“So, we actually were not aware that there were donations being dropped off here until recently,” said Midland County Public Information Officer Tate Owen. “It’s not super common that we get a lot of donations and things dropped off at this building, but it does happen.”

In other words, if a building looks abandoned don’t drop off your stuff there.

“I am sure all the donations that were dropped off here were dropped off with great intentions,” said Owen.

She said a lot of things have been dumped recently at the old Salvation Army site on Baird Street in Midland.

“But we are so lucky to have many fantastic partners in the community to take these donations,” said Owen.

She said the building has been empty for about one year and there’s talk about a possible demolition.

The Salvation Army of Odessa also wants to remind everyone it is here to help coats for children.

“We have about 280 children coats that we have to give out to the community,” said Commanding Officer Luis Melendez of the Salvation Army Odessa.

The organization wants to make sure kids are warm this winter.

“Especially for parents for whatever reason are in low or have no income or unemployed and they need help at this time,” said Melendez.

Melendez said families need to bring an I.D., proof of residence and a birth certificate for each child or children to get a free coat.

“So it feels nice, it’s even biblical when somebody asks for something,” he said.

And it’s not just the Salvation Army helping out.

“When you do good to others, others will do good to you,” said Executive Director Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa. “We have a lot of new faces that we noticed the last several days in our soup kitchen.”

The cold can be very dangerous for those who are homeless and said their biggest need are blankets.

“For some reason or other, blankets and thermos are the two main things that just go so quickly and those are daily, every day things needed year-round,” said Kyker.

He said the soup kitchen stays proactive in helping fellow neighbors in need stay warm.

There are so many ways you can help people, sometimes it’s as simple as looking in your closet for something you may no longer need.

Click here for a list of nonprofits in Odessa.

Click here for a list of nonprofits in Midland.