MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to the City of Midland, the southbound lanes of West Loop 250 and Interstate 20 have been cleared.

The intersection was closed Tuesday night for some time because a traffic light was down.

The City said drivers can expect possible heavy traffic. The intersection will be a four-way stop until a new traffic light can be installed.

Drivers are asked to use precaution.