Heart of the Basin: Hospice of Midland

Midland, TEXAS (FOX 24) – For this week’s Heart of the Basin, Rachel Austin from Hospice of Midland explains what the facility does and how it helps people in the community. Hospice of Midland is a nonprofit in the Basin, and it helps patients with end-of-life care. The “Hospice Hounds” program brings in a therapy dog for patients to pet and play with the dog. Austin says the dogs can help curb feelings of loneliness and depression. The Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is another program that can help kids cope with loss, from a death in the family to the deployment of a loved one, or a family member who is incarcerated.

Hospice of Midland is looking for volunteers. There are a few upcoming dates: