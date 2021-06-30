Heart of the Basin: CASA of the Permian Basin

Odessa, TEXAS (Fox 24 News) – CASA of the Permian Basin is an organization that trains volunteers to be a voice for children. A Court Appointed Special Advocate speaks up for what the best interest is for children in the court system. Volunteer Coordinator Casey Hallmark explains that these children are typically neglected or abused and need somebody to tell the judge what they want. Hallmark says CASA of the Permian Basin needs volunteers right now. For more information, you can head to the website and contact Casey if you’d like to sign up.