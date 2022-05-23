ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in kindergarten through Grade 12 this fall.

Harmony will still offer in-person learning on campus. The virtual school, however – known as Harmony Virtual Academy – is intended for those families who either still need or prefer to learn online. Harmony educators intends to connect with scholars from across Texas in both real-time synchronous learning and student-led asynchronous lessons. Students also will have access to Harmony’s full range of support services, as well as an array of extracurricular activities.

“We’ve learned during the pandemic that most students still learn best in the traditional classroom setting surrounded by their peers,” Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said. “But that’s not necessarily true for every scholar. For students who need to continue studying from home or who simply just learn better that way, we’re excited to continue offering a virtual school choice for Fall 2022.”

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at Harmony for the upcoming year, maintain at least a 90 percent attendance rate, have passed their most recent STAAR test, and be passing in all of their core subjects.

Harmony Public Schools is a system of 58 Texas public charter schools (including Odessa) that provides rigorous, high-quality education focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The school aims to provide students from traditionally underserved communities the opportunity to excel through project-based learning.