MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – 9Round Fitness is set to host a fundraiser in honor of Jennifer McDaniel who was murdered last year. Her estranged husband, Brad McDaniel, was arrested last weekend and charged with one count of murder after a Grand Jury indictment.

In addition to the fundraiser, 9Round Fitness wants to focus on spreading awareness of domestic violence.

Although 9Round’s program focuses mainly on cardio, they want those who attend lessons to feel empowered, worthy, and be able to be in control of their actions when they put on the gloves.

Do clients view the gym as a sanctuary? Manager Courtney Ellis had this to say, “This is their safe place, this is where they get to be in control, they can control how hard they hit, how fast they go and, to women like Jennifer and other women that we have here that were in situations like that, it gives them that empowerment. This is where they can be themselves, this is where they can feel dominant and they can feel like they’re a little less unworthy.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in the state of Texas 40% of women experience intimate partner physical violence, assault or stalking in their lifetimes.

As a way to honor Jennifer, the fitness gym is inviting community members to their fundraising event that falls on July 29th. The event will run from 11am to 3am.