SHALLOWATER, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friday against No. 7 ranked (3A Division 1) Shallowater, Greenwood senior Rance Purser kicked a 61-yard field goal that helped the Rangers to a 43-28 win over Shallowater.

Purser came close to the state record for longest field goal, although it is unclear what the true record is.

According to Maxpreps, the record is 67 yards, accomplished by Russell Cowsert in 1987 for Dallas Christian.

Lonestar Gridiron says the record is 62 yards, held by David Leaverton (Midland High, 1995), Russell Wheatley (Permian, 1975) and Ralph Heaten (El Paso Irvin, 1992).

The Texas UIL record book however says the record is only 53 yards, completed last season by Charlie Barnett of Austin Westlake.