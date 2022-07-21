ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A pair of thieves, caught on camera, are wanted by Odessa police for stealing items from HTeaO on 6951 Eastridge Rd.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman walk into HTeaO around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. After entering the store, the pair quickly turns left where a display of coolers and thermos travel mugs are located. Both suspects grab a YETI Tundra 35 quart cooler. The man runs out and the woman follows.

Both coolers retail at approximately $275.

Mackenzie Vlosich was working her regular shift at HTeaO, making coffee and assorted drinks, when the unexpected happened.

“I’ve never seen this before,” she said. “I see this guy who’s running outside with a big YETI in his hand. And then I see another lady following who’s slowly walking with the YETI. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ And then it took me a minute and I realized. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Like, they’re stealing these. They’re trying to steal these YETIS.'”

In the security footage, you can see Mackenzie move into frame as the suspects make a dash. A pair of children are just feet away.

Mackenzie said the thieves threw the coolers into their red sedan, and took off. Video shows the car, turning westbound on Eastridge Rd., cutting off two other vehicles in a bid to escape.

The HTeaO staff flagged down an OPD officer soon after the theft. At last check, the pair of thieves are still on the run.