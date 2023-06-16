TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – What’s been a ‘compliance nightmare’ for small businesses in Texas is now over. Or at least it will be when the Texas Regulatory Act goes into effect in September.

This week, Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 2127 / SB 814, the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, into law. Introduced by Rep. Dustin Burros (R-Lubbock) and Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe), the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act ensures small business owners have the clarity they need to navigate what’s been a confusing and ever-changing regulatory landscape.

The law helps maintain that business and labor standards fall under state and federal law. Meanwhile, it keeps health, safety, and business permits under local authorities.

The State Director at the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Annie Spilman, said the landscape for small business in Texas had become a ‘compliance nightmare,’ as business owners encountered different regulations at every turn in their day-to-day operations.

“So small business owner generally, they do not have in-house compliance officers or an HR department or an attorney on hand to help them keep up with day to day regulations,” Spilman said. “And so especially when you have regulations on every single local level, when we’ve got over 1200 jurisdictions in Texas, when it comes to cities and counties for a small business that not only has customers in multiple jurisdictions, but maybe the people that work for them and with them live in a different area.”

Spilman explained that small business owners began to find themselves in a position where there were more questions than answers when it came down to the bottom line of doing business in familiar places.

“You know if I’m headquartered in Odessa, and I’m sending someone out to do work in Midland. And then they go to Snyder, or Sweetwater, and Big Spring, or San Angelo, Spilman explained. “Am I going to have to clock those hours of each different city and have my employee clock those hours? And what does that mean?”

The cost of finding out what regulations were in place, and ensuring they complied, had begun to take its toll. Small business owners were encountering instances where they’d be fined for not being in compliance with regulations they didn’t know existed, Spilman said.

“That’s what we often like to remind legislators and regulators of is these small business owners oftentimes don’t even know they’re not in compliance with a law or local ordinance until they’re slapped with a fine.”

And for small businesses, a $500 fine is nothing to balk at, Spilman said; these instances weren’t just hurting businesses financially; the reputational impact also takes a toll.

“Maybe to the Walmart’s of the world, a $500 fine is nothing,” she said. “To a small business owner, a $500 fine can be very damaging also to their reputation. They don’t want to be a bad employer.”

The Texas Regulatory Consistency Act goes into effect in September. Asked if the legislation goes far enough in erasing what she described as a ‘compliance nightmare’ for small businesses,

“Maybe not because you’re going to see things change just directly from city to city. But here’s what it shows.”

Spilman was in attendance during Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act and said he took the rare step of adding an exclamation point to his signature.

“It gives small business owners some sense of certainty and some sense that people are standing up for the little guy,” she said.

Small businesses account for 99.8 percent of business done in Texas and employ more than 5 million workers, according to the NFIB. For more information on small business owners and the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, click here.