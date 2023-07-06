MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Are you looking to bring a furry friend into your life but want to see how it behaves before any commitment? Grand Companions, in partnership with the Sibley Center, are holding “Hiking with a Homeless Pet” on the first Thursday of each month.

The goal of the event is to promote both exercise and find forever homes for these lovely animals. Grand Companions brings the dogs to the Sibley Center while community members show up. Once there, the dogs and people pair up and enjoy a walk on the Sibley Center’s trail.