ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s time to unleash your inner cookie monster because girl scout cookie season is here.

A mega cookie drop will be happening in Odessa, to learn about the new cookies available and how the organization is shaping the next leaders.

From 8AM to 9:30PM at Willis Permian Movers located at 307 S. Grandview Odessa, TX on Saturday, January 14th girl scouts will be ready to feed you knowledge on flavor and foundational importance of the organization.