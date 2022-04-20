ODESSA, Texas (KMID/PKEJ) – The rise in gas prices has left every one struggling to pay for fuel, but what happens when you fall victim to gas thieves? Insurance companies have more on what you can do to prevent this from happening to you.

AAA said across Texas reports of gas thieves have increased and several locals have said they have personally fallen victim to stolen fuel.

“Of course we’ve seen gas theft increase, we’ve also seen catalytic converter increase as well but certainly vehicle owners are certainly the target of thieves for fuel,” emphasized AAA Texas representative, Daniel Armbruster.

He said the increase in gas prices has had a major impact on locals becoming victims of gas theft. He said that while siphoning from fuel tanks used to be the most common method, thieves are now causing more damage to vehicles to steal fuel.

“What we’re seeing a lot of is thieves actually puncturing holes into the fuel tank to directly access the fuel tank and that of course is more costly for vehicle owners who may have to have that damage repaired,” added Armbruster.

He strongly recommended contacting your insurance agent before or in the event this does happen to you.

“Reach out to your insurance agent if there is any damage to your vehicle, make sure that you report that, and also make sure that those repairs are covered under your insurance and then also just making sure that you understand that if your insurance doesn’t cover it, it can cost $1,000 or more to repair that damage to your vehicle,” said Armbruster.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said from what he’s seen, this hasn’t been a highly reported incident in Ector County but when gas prices began to rise, the sheriff’s office prepared for this to be a problem.

“When the prices of gas started going up, we discussed that there may be more gas thefts of that nature.” “in other areas people drilling holes at the bottom of the gas tanks, draining it out, and taking it with ’em,” mentioned Sheriff Griffis.

He said while the sheriff’s office has yet to receive a significant amount of reports they are prepared for it and hope it doesn’t happen.

“We haven’t had an influx of the siphoning of gas tanks, it’s certainly, I mean with the gas prices right now, that doesn’t surprise me one bit and I hope people get a relief of that at some point,” added Sheriff Griffis.

And while gas prices have gone down slightly in the past few weeks, AAA said Midland-Odessa area still has one of the highest average gas prices of any area in the state of Texas at $3.78/gallon.