MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Midland is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday for a former employee.

Richard Rose began working at the restaurant as a bartender when it first opened two years ago.

The 32-year-old died on July 11th, after spending seven days in the hospital. Richard was shot in Midland on the Fourth of July. A police affidavit said Richard was shot after standing up for a woman who was involved in a domestic violence incident. The suspected shooter has since been charged with Murder.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has left an empty glass and a turned-over chair at the bar, where Richard once worked.









On Tuesday, July 26th, from 7-11 p.m., the restaurant is holding a ‘Give Back Event’ to honor the life of Richard. The memorial event will be held outside in the beer garden. Patrons are asked to mention this ‘Give Back Event’ to their server. 10% of all sales will go to Richard’s family, to contribute to funeral costs and hospital bills.

“Richard was an amazing guy. Genuine, witty, funny. Anyone who’d meet him would love him. He was actually our ‘Day 1’ bartender,” said manager Nick Sobolewski. “He started when we opened up November 3rd, 2020. He was with us for a year-and-a-half, and then he went on to do something else.”

“He had a huge heart and I am going to miss him,” Sobolewski added.