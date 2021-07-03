Fourth of July celebration in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Fourth of July festivities are in full effect here in the Basin. From funnel cakes to fireworks, Centennial Park had something for the entire family to enjoy.

With people itching to get back outside, this year’s celebration had a huge turnout. The Star-Spangled Salute offered the community an opportunity to come out and have a fun-filled Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s good to see everybody back out.” says a viewer.

Many people were decked out in their most patriotic gear. Crowds of red, white, and blue swept throughout the entire event.

A local band kept the tunes coming all day and into the night as people sat in anticipation for the big firework show.

We asked a few viewers what they looked forward to the most this Fourth of July and the majority of them said “fireworks”.

For some people, this was their first time partaking in the Star-Spangled Salute.

“We’ve been out here for the splash pad and a couple of the farmer’s markets events, but we haven’t been out here for Fourth of July.”

If you were unable to make it out for all of the fun, look forward to next year’s Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Park.