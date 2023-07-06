FORT DAVIS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Summer is in full swing and what better way to spend it than a fun and educational family vacation to Fort Davis. Stop by the Fort Davis Historic Site where you will see the best-preserved fort in the southwest. As for the McDonald Observatory, you get a chance to look at the stars, guides tours and look through telescopes that make even the furthest galaxies seem close.
Destination Texas: Skyspace and Moody Center for …
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Rice University has over 30 works of public art. Everything from light shows to sculptures. Every morning and evening, the school has a free light show open to the public. It’s called the “Twilight Epiphany Skyspace”. “I think the most exciting thing about the “Skyspace” is the opportunity to experience an […]
Destination Texas: Stroll through a 1930s boomtown …
Destination Texas: People ‘churning’ for fun can …
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- Sulphur Springs is home to the Southwest Dairy Museum. The 10,000 square foot building is filled with scenes that show how dairy played a part in history. This is done using life-sized figurines. Jay Crawford, Associate General Manager of the museum, says their main focus is to help educate the public […]
Destination Texas: Get a taste of nature at East …
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum has 100 acres of trees, plants and colorful flowers, many of which are native to the piney woods. “We’ve got some cone flowers, we’ve got some desert willow trees or plants, we got a confederate rose the pink that we always know when the rose is going […]
Destination Texas: Lubbock Lake National Historic …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark is known for its archaeological and natural history preserves. For over 85 years, Lubbock has held more the 12,000 years of evidence by the ancient people. Years of sediment covered traces of human and animal activity until 1939 when explored sites uncovered ancient material. “This landmark is […]
Destination Texas 2021: South Llano River State Park …
JUNCTION, Texas – The great outdoors — the South Llano River State Park to be exact. This park features two miles of river frontage, 2,600 acres, 67 camp sites, 23 miles of hiking and biking trails, and it’s a certified dark sky park. “It’s a spring fed river that has never gone dry in the history […]
Destination Texas 2021: Mason
MASON, Texas – “Welcome to Mason, the gem of the Hill Country,” Heather Harrell, Executive Director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce said. Mason is called the gem because there’s so much to do in this quaint, bright, and shiny little town…. “Kayaking on the river, Fort Mason, the Seaquist House,” Harrell said. There are also […]
Destination Texas: The Official Play of Texas – TEXAS …
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TEXAS the Outdoor Musical is hosted in the Pioneer Amphitheater, located within the Palo Duro Canyon. Every summer, between the months of June and mid-August, the musical hosts over sixty performances. “This story tells the story of Texas. So really just create this community and at the meet and greet afterwards, […]
Destination Texas: Travel back in time at the American …
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The American Freedom Museum in Bullard is a place for all history lovers to visit. Here, you’ll find information on every U.S. president, and some unexpected items in the Hall of Presidents like George Washington’s hair! “We have an original signed document from every president starting with George Washington all the […]
Destination Texas: Step back in time at the Ace of …
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A unique property of the Texarkana Museum System is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country. Texarkana Museum Systems Board of Directors’ President Velvet Cool loves telling the story of the Ace of Clubs house. “It’s only been renovated once, it was built in 1885, and it was […]
Destination Texas: Amarillo Livestock Auction
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Livestock Auction is where ranchers sell over 100,000 head of livestock each year. “You get to see down home people. You get to see cowboys. You get to experience what it used to be in old times,” said Keith Parrott, Amarillo Livestock Auction Owner & Manager. Parrott says getting […]
Destination Texas: Top 5 things to do in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock, also known as the “Hub City,” is located in the South Plains region of West Texas. If you’re traveling to Lubbock, what are the top 5 things to do when visiting? The Buddy Holly Center, located at 1801 Crickets Ave., is dedicated to the late musician Buddy Holly who died in […]
Destination Texas: ETX drive thru safari offers up …
JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL) – Among the animals you’ll meet at Lonesome Dove Safari Park, is Aggie, the camel. He’s the largest resident at the park, and one of the most beloved. Aggie resides at the park just outside of Jefferson, Texas, along with bison, deer, zebra and llamas. Park Manager Dina Carroll said business has […]
Destination Texas: Get your kicks on Historic Route …
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over 2,000 miles across eight different states. There is no question the Historic Route 66 is well-traveled. If you are making your way through the Texas Panhandle, there are a couple of stops on the 66 where you can get your kicks. One of those is a tourist favorite is Cadillac […]
