ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO was arrested.

Paul Garza Jr. has been charged with Theft Prop, 2nd degree felony.

According to the affidavit, unauthorized transactions for Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce were made over a period of over six months for an estimated total of around $52,000.

Garza was arrested without incident and booked at LEC.

We will update you once we have more information.