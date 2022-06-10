MIDLAND, Texas – (Nexstar) – It’s only getting hotter and we have got to make sure our fur babies are staying just as cool as we are.

As the summer continues to heat up Fix West Texas says it’s important for pet owners everywhere to know how to keep your pets safe when outdoors

“For dogs that are used to living outside, a lot of times they’ll fare a lot better,” Fix West Texas Vice President Karen Patterson said. But if they’re not used to it, then they have to be acclimated plus, if any have underlying disease that you might not even know about, they can also struggle more.

Exercise is vital for a healthy pet but the heat can bring many risks such as burning the pads of your dogs paws and Patterson says walk them either in the early mornings or after 8PM.

“If they’re not used to being in the heat they’re not going to have those calluses and they can get burns really, really, really easy so our tip is to really keep your dogs off the asphalt, pavement, metal, things like that that could burn them,” Patterson said.

Another risk is for pets and their ability to cool off because it varies by breed but you can do certain things to help.

“Dogs have coats that keep them cool in the summer and warm in the winter and so our basic recommendation is that you should research your individual dog,” Patterson said. “We have a great pyrenees, she has long hair, e do not shave her because the research shows that leaving the hair long provides them kind of like an air conditioner, so if we were to shave her, she could get shut sunburnt.

It is recommened to keep your pets in a cool space but if you have an outside dog it’s vital you keep them cool as possible with a lot of shade and water.

“Dogs that are accustomed to being outside it’s okay for them to stay out all day as long as they do have adequate shade they need water not only to drink, they need lots and lots of water cool water, not hot water, cool water and then they also need a place where they can dip their bodies in to cool off,” Patterson said.

Not only should you keep them cool but also look out for flea and ticks because that season is here.

“The ticks like to get, you know, behind the ears, underneath the armpits. so just, you know, check your dog out. but it’s almost a 100% guarantee. if you live in Midland, your dogs are outside, they are going to get fleas and ticks if you don’t use a preventative,” Patterson said.

Another warning Patterson emphasises is to not leave your dog in a parked car on a warm day.

“Even with the windows cracked, they can suffer it heats up really, really, really fast. so just take them inside with you because even though it may feel cool to you once you’re out of sight, the heat builds up and they could die,” Patterson said.

Just like kids if you see an animal inside a car call animal control or 911.