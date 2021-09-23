Five arrested after Wednesday shooting at 42nd Street car wash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested five people following a shooting Wednesday.

Keemadrick Sauls, 18, of Midland, Ananius Williams, 19, of Midland, Jason Ybarra, 17, of Odessa, and two unnamed juveniles – both from Midland – have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.





Left to right: Keemadrick Sauls, Jason Ybarra, Ananius Williams

Around 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, OPD officers responded to a shots fired call at the ‘Green and Clean’ car wash on 42nd Street near Andrews Hwy. When officers arrived, witnesses were still on scene. But police say the suspects had fled. A car belonging to a witness was struck by gunfire, according to OPD.

Police say officers found the suspects’ vehicle in an alleyway on 45th Street. The suspects took off running and later, were taken into custody.

While no one was injured in the shooting, OPD stayed until a little after 6:00 p.m. processing the scene.

“These younger kids, I don’t know if they don’t understand the consequences of their actions on what they’re doing, when they pull that trigger and shoot somebody,” said OPD Sgt. Scottie Smith, a detective in the robbery and homicide unit.

Sgt. Smith says, when an active shots fired call comes in, it’s all hands on deck for law enforcement.



“There’s a couple of schools over in that area. A lot of traffic that travels up and down on Andrews Hwy. People going to McDonalds, the gas station right there, the Denny’s… and people just wildly shooting shots off, anybody can get hurt,” Sgt. Smith said. “A car passing by – a bullet could hit that car, strike the driver, or a passenger in that vehicle.”

Right now, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting, or who was being shot at. OPD says there is no active threat to the area. The investigation is ongoing.