Original air date: February 3rd, 2022

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The first storm of the year was strong, yet short-lived. It’s officially over.



Most of the snowfall happened in one night. The basin was left blanketed for 72 hours. During it all, people were advised to stay home. Of course, some ventured out. The closure of a number of schools and businesses made for a lot of free time.

This February storm paled in comparison with the first snowfall of 2021; it kept snowing then. People knew this. Their experiences likely prepared them this time around, and for those who braved the elements, they spent their time by spending money shopping.

Our Rob Tooke spoke with shoppers at Target on 42nd Street in Odessa.

“I love the winter, man, because it’s like cuddle weather, man,” said Brad, a bodybuilder, who also referred to himself as Mr. Big Flex. “I’m just like a polar bear, man. People call me a polar bear, man, because I like the winter so much. I’m just a big bear.”

There was no doubt – it was brisk outside. What little snow fell started melting down under the afternoon sun.

“The weather is a little chilly. It’s not too bad. Not as bad as we thought it was going to be,” said Brenda, a shopper who was with her family. She had just rolled up to her car with carts filled with items. “[We got] toys and things that we don’t need. We’re just trying not to get the kids to drive us crazy at home… and spending some well-needed time with them.”

With classes out, Brenda’s kids are suddenly appreciating snow days, a little bit more.

“I like to build snowmans (sic) and play in the snow,” said one child.

“I like staying home from school,” said the other child. All three laughed.

Saige Torres and Danny Orona were asked about the weather, their purchases, and their plans. Both showed off their newly-prized purchases: a pair of ‘Squishmallows.’

“I absolutely love the cold. It’s honestly the best time to go out,” said Saige.

“Mostly just to kill time because we saw that it wasn’t as bad as it was last year, thankfully,” said Danny.

Speaking of last year, things are looking much different this year.

“People are a little bit more prepared this year. So it seems a lot smoother than it was last year. (It) felt like we were frozen over for a month,” Saige added.

Maybe it is wishful thinking ,but frigid or not, people are still going about their lives. For Dylan and A.J., who are about to go inside Target, the most important thing for them is checking off their shopping list. They’re getting the goods for dinner.

“Saltine crackers to make chili,” Dylan said.

“Whatever he’s doing,” laughed A.J.