First ever Read-A-Thon Fundraiser hosted by Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

Get ready, get set, read!

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy center has brought a Read-A-Thon to the Basin.

The goal of this program is to enhance student reading and improving literacy skills that creates a pattern of continued reading.

Students at the PBALC have committed to reading a minimum of ten books by September 30th.

The program allows for a student to be paired with a sponsor in encouraging students to accomplish their reading goals throughout the entire Read-A-Thon timeframe.

Sponsers are not limited to sponsering one student, but encouraged to sponser multiple.

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is asking community members to consider sponsoring a student to help close our funding gap to improve the Basin’s literacy.

This fundraiser began in July and will run until September 30th.

