ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Firefighters packed a local city hall on Tuesday night.

Members of Odessa Fire Rescue showed up in force and in support of a potential pay raise. However, during the 6 P.M. city council meeting, council members decided that Odessa firefighters will not be getting a pay raise, yet.

The call to increase pay comes amid falling retention in Odessa fire houses. 10 firefighters have left their jobs in Odessa in the last 13 weeks. More than 30 firefighters have left the city agency in the last year.

Most supporters of the pay raise came to Tuesday’s meeting in anticipation of one item on the agenda: a presentation to give Odessa city council direction in implementing new pay raises. At least, that is what some in the crowd expected out of the presentation.

Odessa city council received an hour-long presentation on a comparative study concerning wages. A representative from the Florida consulting firm, ‘Evergreen Solutions LLC,’ presented the study on pay options the city of Odessa could consider that would increase pay for firefighters. It was also a presentation on the consulting services ‘Evergreen Solutions LLC’ would offer the city.

The study presented on Tuesday night analyzed wages for first responders in other cities across Texas, including Denton, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and Sugar Land. The purpose was to give Odessa city council members a comparative analysis of firefighter pay.

Currently, OFR firefighters are on a step-by-step payment plan. Each step leads to higher pay. In most cases, firefighters advance a step every two years and earn a 4% increase in pay. The step-by-step payment plan was implemented in 2008. It would take 20 years for a firefighter to achieve full scale.

Recommendation options were provided to city council about achieving quicker pay progression and having a better “step” plan that is suited to the city’s needs and finances.

The consultant advised city council members to be weary of “compression.” Of the various payment plans presented during the meeting, a few, if not all plans, were susceptible to compression. Pay compression is when employees who have been in a job for a long time make less than new hires in the same position.

Odessa City Council will revisit the topic in coming weeks. There was no vote on implementing pay raises Tuesday night for one primary reason: the study is incomplete.

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez said he is optimistic about the direction these talks are headed.

“My hope is that, not only do our firefighters get a raise, but the entire city of Odessa. We’ve got workers in other departments that deserve the same kind of raises,” Alvarez said. “Obviously, we’ve got to be fiscally responsible for how we will fund this. So, I think with this study, it will give [city council] a better idea moving forward.”

Yourbasin.com spoke with council member Denise Swanner after the meeting adjourned.

“I think the firefighters walked away with a huge disappointment tonight. Public safety, in general, walked away with a huge disappointment,” Swanner said. “But I’m still confident we’ll move forward and get them where they want to be.”

Swanner added: “We can’t afford to lose any more firefighters… I mean, they just deserve more money. It’s the frontline guys that fight your fires and come to our rescue.”

Council member Steven Thompson brought up concerns of funding the potentially new payment plan.

Council member Mari Willis also said during the meeting she is not ready to make a decision and wants the council to make a decision once the study is complete.

The study included evaluation of local wages involving police and public safety communications (dispatcher) positions, but the primary focus was on firefighters.