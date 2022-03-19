MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -During peak fire weather season the National Weather Service will declare a red flag day or fire weather day and Midland Fire Department says to make take those announcements seriously.

Matt Hoppman is the arson investigator for MDF says fire weather is here and they can spread fast.

“In county tumbleweeds are a big thing and they burn really fast,” Hoppman says.

MFD says to stay safe during fire season it is important to take personal responsibility and prepare ahead, a key tool to have is a fire extinguisher.

“At lest one two would be better on opposite ends of the house maybe one in the garage one near the kitchen or utility room,” Hoppman says. Just a regular combination 2abc fire extinguisher.

He says house upkeep is also important.

“Make sure you don’t have a lot of debris next to your house, that your yard is cut and kept because those are thing that catch fire and spread easily, Hoppman says.

And as the days get warmer and outdoor activities like barbeques increase his advice is to keep a close eye to whole you’re grilling.

He also says to have a fire escape plan in place. And to always call 9-1-1 whenever there is a fire emergency.