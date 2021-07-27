Father, husband & best friend: Midland County shooting victim remembered

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – He was a responsible and a hard-working man.

Those are the first words Alma Morin used to describe her husband, Peter Codero. He was shot and killed last Thursday night (7/22) in Midland County.

The shooting happened on SCR 1216, not far from where Alma was waiting for her husband to return home.

She says Peter told her that he was leaving for a nearby gas station just after 10 P.M. that night. He was on his way to pick up a few groceries. But as time went on, and Peter was still not home, Alma grew concerned.

Alma says she believes her husband likely got into an argument with someone. Then, a confrontation happened. Peter was shot and killed in his truck, which ended up rolling into her neighbor’s yard. Alma says she heard the ambulance and police sirens, and went outside, only to find her husband.

So far, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about what happened that Thursday night, other than the investigation is ongoing and that one person was killed.

Alma is grieving the killing of her husband. She says Peter would always provide for her two kids: Peter’s stepchildren. Alma says, even though Peter had two kids of his own, he raised hers like they were his own.

To paint a picture of who Peter Codero was, Alma says he worked in the oilfields. He was proud of it, too. Alma says he enjoyed being outside, listening to music. She says Peter would tell her the two would grow old together.

They were married for only six years.

As MCSO releases new details about the shooting, that information will be shared here. So far, no suspects have been named in the shooting.