MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball has been named the fastest growing sport for the third consecutive year. With a growth rate of 158.6% over the past three years, more people are joining in on the fun.

What started as a made-up game out of boredom by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum one summer afternoon has now become the new fad.

People as young as five and into their 80s are joing in.

Local player, Winston Dixon, says that he started playing around five years ago randomly after seeing a group of older women playing. He said he was hooked instantly.

“Very social for everybody, it’s a good workout, you have a lot of fun with it. Great for kids, good atmosphere. Man come out here, it’s fun, it’s a really good environment out here. You meet a lot of people. You’ll be addicted to the game once you leave this court.”

Pickleball uses a wide range of muscles in the body such as your toes when needing to grip the court to return a hit as well as the muscles in the tip of your fingers when serving, dinking, volleying or rallying.

Courts are located across West Texas including the Bush Tennis Center, Floyd Gwin Park, New Life Church and Odessa College. More courts coming soon to the Andrews and Seminole area.