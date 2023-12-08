ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last weekend, a 15-year-old student from Grandfalls-Royalty ISD was killed in a hunting accident.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m. on December 3, deputies responded to a call after the teen, who was preparing rifles for hunting, was shot in the chest. The incident occurred several miles north of Presidio in a hunting area off W Highway 67.

Family members immediately drove the teen to Marfa in a private vehicle, which was escorted by deputies, where they met with an ambulance that then drove the teen to Alpine. Despite all efforts, the young man was pronounced dead by medical staff in Alpine.

Investigators said the family was on its annual hunting trip to Presidio County when the shooting occurred, and the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. No further information about the shooting has been released and the name of the teen involved was not made public by officials in Presidio.

While many are familiar with hunting rifles and guns, for those who are inexperienced with guns, local experts provided gun safety tips to keep your family safe. Paul Urias, owner and instructor of Guardian Training Agency said, “So the number one safety rule is to always treat the gun like it’s loaded. Number two safety rule is don’t point the gun at anything you’re not willing to shoot. General rule number three is keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot the gun. Safety rule number four is to properly identify your target, make sure you know what’s in front of your target and make sure you know what’s beyond your target.”

It is important to always have a first aid kit readily available when dealing with firearms in case an accident does happen. As well as means of communication to call for help, it may be the difference between life and death.