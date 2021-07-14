Expert: Solar energy systems can last years, decades

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar)- July is one of the best months for sunlight.

For owners of solar panels, this is a good way to get your money’s worth.

If you’re in the market for a solar system, how long can you expect it to last?

C.C. Campos, a PV Designer with Infinity Solar Solutions in Odessa, says they can last for years, even decades.

“The most [sic] of the solar system, they’ve got a warranty for about 25 to 30 years,” he said. “The components, inverters, solar modules, battery systems about 10 years. So definitely the term investment is typically about seven years.”

If you think you don’t have a choice in the solar panel for your home, think again.

“There’s different types of solar panels, there is a thin film, which is very inefficient. And then there’s monocrystalline modules, and there’s poly crystalline.”

Campos says the consumer today is getting more efficient panels than in the past.

Part of it has to do with more kilowatts per square meter collected into the solar panels.

“Sixty cell modules are now ranging from 350 watts, where previously about seven, eight years ago, they could only produce about 250 watts,” said Campos.

The consumer does not have to worry about efficiency in power distribution either.

“So the efficiency is definitely increasing, the productivity is increasing and low raw production or the system’s decreasing, it’s also the inverter factor,” according to Campos. “Because, the size of the bottle will take effect that generates DC power.”

