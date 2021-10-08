Experience a night out at United Way of Midland’s ‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser!

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – United Way of Midland is hosting it’s annual fundraiser ‘Power of the Purse’ on October 28th!

The event features a night full of fun and games. It includes six rounds of bingo for a chance to win designer purses, door prizes, raffles for two high-end bags, shopping with locally owned businesses, dinner, desserts and much more.

While the night is guaranteed to be a ton of fun, all the money from the event goes to a great cause. 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to United Way of Midland’s innovative grants.

Every year United Way opens grant applications to local nonprofits for one-time funding for projects and specific programs that will help improve the community. Since 2013, the volunteers have granted more than $425,000 to help Midland organizations.

To learn more about United Way of Midland’s impact in the Basin watch the video above. For tickets to Power of the Purse, to donate, or become a sponsor click here.

You can also win a set of free tickets through our ticket giveaway! For instructions on how to enter to win click here.