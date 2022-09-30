ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the Texas gubernatorial election weeks away, Yourbasin.com asked two political party chairs in Ector County to weigh on key voter issues.

In the first, in-person debate between Democratic contender Beto O’Rourke and Republican Governor Greg Abbott, border security, gun reform, and reproductive rights were among the debated topics.

Ector County Republican Party chair Tisha Crow said the one issue that likely resonates with most voters in West Texas is border security.

“For many, especially within 300 miles of the border, I think that you’re going to find the border issue top-of-mind for a lot of voters,” Crow said on the phone.

Crow said border security is likely an issue voters will care about, regardless of political affiliation. She said Governor Abbott has made a point of expressing the need to keep communities safe as migrant crossings reach record levels.

Crow said another topic that West Texans, and most Americans, care about, more than ever before, is the current economy, coupled with high inflation and rising prices.

“They’re concerned about the price of gas, the price of beef, the price of anything when they go to the grocery store,” Crow said. “People are distressed. They’re distressed about what’s coming out of Washington. They’re distressed about what their monthly bills are. And they are fearful. They are truly fearful about being able to meet the monthly expenses for next month, for example.”

Ector County Democratic Party chair Hannah Horick said there is a rise in young people who are registering to vote. She said she believes that young voters could be a pivotal force in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

On the subject of reproductive rights, Horick said the upcoming election will be “telling” on how Texans feel about state and national Republicans responding to the decision around Roe V. Wade.

“I really hope that we see a really fruitful conversation around what both candidates think. Texans should have access to all forms of health care, but especially reproductive rights in these really critical moments when it comes to people’s safety in pregnancies, when it comes to incidents of child abuse, when it comes to incidents of rape…” Horick said on the phone. “How are we responding in a state that is trying to criminalize all sorts of forms of reproductive access and really, really make doctors and women question what kind of decisions they need to make?”

Horick said another critical issue ahead of the election for voters is O’Rourke’s platform on stricter gun legislation, including expanded background checks and a new age limit to purchase assault-style rifles. Horick added that in the months since the mass shooting in Uvalde, lawmakers have made no fundamental changes.

“So many mass shootings could be prevented by common sense, bipartisan gun reform, including raising the age that folks can purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21,” Horick said. “This is a really, really simple, really popular change that Texas Republican leadership, including folks like Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott, have not supported.”