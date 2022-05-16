ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Library will be kicking off their annual Summer Reading Program on May 26th in the Noel Heritage Plaza located next to the library.

The kickoff will start at 4:00 PM and will last until 6:00 PM. As part of the kickoff, the library will feature bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, and much more.

Kids and young adults, through age 18, will be able to register for the Summer Reading Program at that time and start checking out books from the library right away. They are also offering post kickoff sign ups for those who are unable to attend this event. Local sponsors have provided coupons for every 15 books that are read.