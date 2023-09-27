ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa’s “Pathway to Teaching” applications are open today! E-C-I-S-D is one of three Texas school districts to provide this program.

The OPT program is a 17-month certification process that encourages future educators to propel students’ academic success.

The certification is available in Core Subjects EC-6, Core Subjects 4-8, Mathematics 7-12, Science 7-12, or English Language and Reading 7-12.

Jaime Miller, who is ECISD’s Director of Talent Development, stated that there were over 300 teacher vacancies just 4 years ago. With this program, the district has dropped that number to 36 vacancies. Jaime emphasized the importance of effective training for educators who are committed to supporting the achievements of all students in the classrooms of ECISD.

There are a few qualifications needed to apply for this program, but prior teaching experience is not one of them.

To apply and learn more about the program, expectations and all that the OPT will entail, visit this link.

Applications end on Saturday, February 17. 2024.