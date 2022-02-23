ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Earth, Body, & Soul is a small store tucked away on N. Midkiff in Midland.

Taking a look inside, any regular customer could see there’s one noticeable difference: the charismatic and compassionate co-owner Jason Monaco is absent.

Jason’s family said he is currently recovering from a severe concussion, as well as a fractured eye socket, nose, cheekbone, and jaw. His injuries will require surgery.







“He was sucker-punched and fell to the ground,” said Mariah Monroe, Jason’s friend. She is filling for Jason at the business. “He doesn’t remember much… Based on the injuries, we believe he was kicked in the head multiple times.”

Last Tuesday, Jason’s act of kindness towards another driver turned tragic. His family says Jason pulled over on W. University near FM 866. Jason got out of his car to help a driver who waved him down.

But almost instantly, Jason’s family said he was attacked. The beating turned into a robbery and Jason was left on the side of the road. Only $60 was taken.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this robbery investigation is ongoing.

Jason’s family asked we not show his injuries. His memory has been affected. All he remembers of his attacker is that the assailant is a middle-aged man driving a silver sedan.

“It’s horrifying that we live in a world where people prey on the good nature of others,” Mariah said. “But to have this happen to somebody in our community who strives to make this community better and to bring healing to other people who need it… it’s so unjust.”

In the days since that jarring and brutal encounter, Mariah said customers are leaving notes for Jason, praying that the man who cares so deeply about the health and healing of his customers and community, has a speedy recovery himself.

“He said he would go right back out there and stop for another person on the side of the road,” Mariah said.

Jason will need to see a reconstructive surgeon once the swelling subsides. His family said he does not have medical insurance. There is an online fundraiser to help support Jason’s medical costs and recovery.